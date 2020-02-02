MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MutualFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut MutualFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of MFSF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MutualFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $215,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $44,955.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,386.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFSF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.