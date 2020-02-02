Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MUR opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.13.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MUR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.