Msci (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $274.00 at Morgan Stanley

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $285.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Msci will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 285.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

