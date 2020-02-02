Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Msci stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.80. 784,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.30. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $295.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

