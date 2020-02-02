Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Position Lessened by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC decreased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Msci accounts for approximately 4.7% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Msci worth $35,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Msci by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Msci alerts:

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.80. 784,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.30. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.