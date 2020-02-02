Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Mplx has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 108.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mplx to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.8%.

MPLX opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

