Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,584,000 after buying an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,239,000 after buying an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 726,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,773,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 612,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,430,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $116.45 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

