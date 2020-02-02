Morgan Stanley Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.11.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $5.93 on Thursday, reaching $105.86. 3,552,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $90.38. Qorvo has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after buying an additional 144,541 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

