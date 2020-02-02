Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

