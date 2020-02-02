Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,652.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,576.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,735 shares of company stock worth $29,459,962 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

