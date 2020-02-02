Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $16.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

