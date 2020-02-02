Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 385 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,613 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Shares of CTXS opened at $121.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $366,840.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,816.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $72,770.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.