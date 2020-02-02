Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 376 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

KRE opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

