Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE:VLO opened at $84.31 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

