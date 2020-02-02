Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,650.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

