MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $924,874.00 and approximately $248.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013160 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005404 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 181,303,702 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

