Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

