MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $130.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $16,484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 59.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 133,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,779,000 after acquiring an additional 133,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 106.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 76,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.