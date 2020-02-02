Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $656,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

AXP stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock worth $11,045,734. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

