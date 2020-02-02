Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

