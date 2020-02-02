Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Holdings in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.09% of HL Acquisition worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCCH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. HL Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

