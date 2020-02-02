Mizuho Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY)

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.85 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CY. Cowen cut Cypress Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 5,426,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,432.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,003 shares of company stock worth $2,241,330 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,734,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,256,000. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,860,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after acquiring an additional 706,028 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 866,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 414,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 918,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

