Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $262.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

