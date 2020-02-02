MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ZAR0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of ZAR2.10-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.MiX Telematics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.67-0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.08 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

