MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ZAR0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of ZAR2.10-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.MiX Telematics also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.67-0.71 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.
Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.08 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.
