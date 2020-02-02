MineBee (MB) Tops One Day Volume of $744,935.00

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One MineBee token can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $54.53 million and approximately $744,935.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

