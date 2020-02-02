Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.5% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $132.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

