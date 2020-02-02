Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $71.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Middlesex Water by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. 48,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,978. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

