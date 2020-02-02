Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $200.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,982,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. Microsoft has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

