Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.73.

Microsoft stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,982,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The stock has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $174.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,139,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

