Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,982,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.99. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

