Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Micro Imaging Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:MMTC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.18. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

About Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Imaging Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Imaging Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.