MIB Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,455.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $263,610.00 and $6,455.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000576 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000795 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 352,808,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,506,358 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

