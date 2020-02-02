MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 979.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,629.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

