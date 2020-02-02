MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCBS. Raymond James cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 34,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,108. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $439.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

