Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

MBNKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MBNKF opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

