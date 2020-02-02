Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

MBNKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MBNKF opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

