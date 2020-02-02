Metadium Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Hotbit. Metadium has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $66,615.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bytex, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

