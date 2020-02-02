Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 77,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,503. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $382.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 83,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 278,730 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

