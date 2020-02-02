Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.Meritor also updated its FY20 guidance to ~$2.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTOR shares. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.92.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 3,349,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,351. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 37,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $924,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

