Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. 55,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $564.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

