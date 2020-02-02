Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million.

Shares of AMTB stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,981. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $804.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. Mercantil Bank has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

AMTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.98.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

