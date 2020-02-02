Mellanox Technologies’ (MLNX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MLNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.19.

MLNX stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.90. 865,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,435. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $122.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,083,000 after buying an additional 72,994 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after buying an additional 658,472 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 637,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 314,681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

