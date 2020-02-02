MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $901.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to report sales of $901.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $889.48 million to $913.90 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $932.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MEDNAX by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 982,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

