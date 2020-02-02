Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $235.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

