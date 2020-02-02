Maxim Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Maxim Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,910. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

