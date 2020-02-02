Maxim Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Maxim Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.