Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

MATW stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 562,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,022. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

MATW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

