Mathes Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after acquiring an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after acquiring an additional 546,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,210,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,091,000 after acquiring an additional 515,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

