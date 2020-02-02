Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $380.00 at SunTrust Banks

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Shares of MA traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares in the company, valued at $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 147,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

