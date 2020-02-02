Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $120.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of MMC opened at $111.86 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

