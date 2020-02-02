ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.40.

MAN stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $91.49. 925,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $75.59 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

